CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: White Nationalism

A lot of people are “shocked” by what they’re calling a “rise in white nationalism,” but Russ says this isn’t new. He says white nationalism is just a new way of saying, bigots, racists, kkk, and they’ve all been around for a long time. But, the “shocking” thing is the “hundreds” of police departments that are  “harboring” these people. That’s a major issue because they hate some of the people they’re supposed to protect. We see them more because they’re bold since they believe they have a friend in the White House and they spread their hate on social media.

Russ Rant: White Nationalism  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Wu-Tang Clan Collaborator & Spiritual Guide Freedom “Popa…
 8 hours ago
12.16.19
Kanye West & Joel Osteen Taking Sunday Service…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Charles Oakley Says Patrick Ewing Wouldn’t Work For…
 2 days ago
12.15.19
Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of OG Graffiti Artist…
 3 days ago
12.14.19
Oh Boy: When It Comes To Dinosaurs Cam’ron…
 3 days ago
12.14.19
Hi Haters: Houston Rockets Invite Lizzo To Dance…
 3 days ago
12.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close