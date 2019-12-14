CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Charles Oakley Says Patrick Ewing Wouldn’t Work For Knicks Coaching Job

Oak did say that a great replacement for the recently-fired David Fizdale would be Mark Jackson.

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - ‘The Carter Effect’ - Premiere

Source: Jaime Espinoza/WENN.com / WENN

Charles Oakley was one of the top enforcers in the NBA and was a force alongside the Patrick Ewing-led New York Knicks but it doesn’t look like the pair are friends. When asked if Ewing would be a good fit as a head coach for the Knicks after the recently-departed David Fizdale, Oak doesn’t think it’d be a good fit.

TMZ Sports reports:

TMZ Sports spoke with the ex-NY star about the coaching vacancy … and, while he lists off a number of ex-Knicks who are qualified for the gig, Ewing ain’t one of them.

Why??

“Ya gotta be a different type of coach than Patrick,” Oak tells us. “I think he tried before and they didn’t hire him. So, I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Also, why??

Oak was PISSED at his longtime friend for not having his back during his very public beef with James Dolan … and told us back in 2017, “I’m hurting because he didn’t call in and show love because I had his back for 10 years.”

Oak believes former New York Knicks guard and native New Yorker Mark Jackson would be a great fit. Jackson is currently an NBA analyst who once coached the Golden State Warriors.

Check out the footage below.

Photo: WENN

Charles Oakley Says Patrick Ewing Wouldn’t Work For Knicks Coaching Job  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Charles Oakley Says Patrick Ewing Wouldn’t Work For…
 21 hours ago
12.15.19
Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of OG Graffiti Artist…
 2 days ago
12.14.19
Oh Boy: When It Comes To Dinosaurs Cam’ron…
 2 days ago
12.14.19
Hi Haters: Houston Rockets Invite Lizzo To Dance…
 2 days ago
12.14.19
Michelle Williams Is Okay With Not Being A…
 2 days ago
12.14.19
R. Kelly Ex Asante McGee Claims She Was…
 3 days ago
12.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close