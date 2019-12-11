‘Us’ Named Best Film Of 2019 By The African-American Film Critics Association

Jordan Peele’s horror masterpiece Us has been dubbed the best film of 2019 and we are here for it.

On Tuesday (Dec. 10) The African-American Film Critics Association announced that the cinematic thriller had won a total of three awards for Best Film, Best Actress, and Best Director. The film, which starred Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Shahidi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Madison Curry and Elisabeth Moss definitely raised the bar for the genre of horror and the box office agrees after the film raked in more than $255 million globally. The AAFCA notes that it was his influence in changing the face of horror that made them their first choice.

“Jordan Peele continued to raise the bar in horror specifically and film overall,” AAFCA president/co-founder Gil Robertson said in a statement to Deadline. “With ‘Us,’ he once again upended the horror genre. His centering of a Black nuclear family determined to survive in a complex storyline in a genre where Black family units have historically been unseen is extraordinary.”

This year’s win echoes Peele’s domination of the AAFCA awards, two years ago the “Last OG” creator swept up the Best Film award for his critically acclaimed horror, Get Out, which took home statues for best picture, director, screenplay and actor for star Daniel Kaluuya. His creative approach to bring Black stories and folklore to the forefront in such a groundbreaking way is another reason the AAFCA notes that solidified their choice.

”[Jordan Peele] continues to push previously set boundaries with bold storylines that bring a refreshing perspective to cinema overall and the genre specifically. The film’s $255 million global gross is yet another example that inclusive filmmaking resonates big at the box office and it also resonated critically with our members who awarded the film with our highest honors.”

The AAFCA awards announcement follows the release of the 2020 Golden Globes nominations on Monday, which faced criticism after both Us and Ava Duvarney’s Netflix series was noticeably absent. The snub, however, did not stop Us star Lupita Nyong’o from celebrating her nominations via Twitter. Nyong’o tweeted that she was “feeling the love” as she tweeted a photo of herself with Us co-star Winston Duke on set.

”Feelin’ that love for #UsMovie! Thank you, @theaafca!!”

In addition to it’s high praises of Us, the AAFCA also named its top 10 films of the year, which included “Just Mercy,” “Clemency,” “The Irishman,” “The Farewell” and “Harriet.”

The AAFCA awards will be held on Jan. 22 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.

Check out their full list of 2019’s Top 10 Films below.

1. “Us” (Universal Pictures)

2. “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

3. “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros.)

4. “Clemency” (Neon)

5. “The Irishman” (Netflix)

6. “Queen & Slim” (Universal)

7. “Waves” (A24)

Tie for 8. “Parasite” (Neon) and “Atlantics” (Netflix)

9. “The Farewell” (A24)

10. “Harriet” (Focus Features)

