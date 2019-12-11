CLOSE
The DMV
Federal Appeals Court Blocks Maryland Political Ad Law

2016 Presidential elections

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

A federal appeals court has struck down a Maryland law that prevents foreign interference in local elections.

A three-judge panel of the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found violates free speech as protected by the First Amendment.

“Despite its admirable goals, the Act reveals a host of First Amendment infirmities: a legislative scheme with layer upon layer of expressive burdens, ultimately bereft of any coherent connection to an offsetting state interest of sufficient import,” Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III wrote in the ruling released Friday.

Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, wrote in an email Monday that the attorney general’s office was reviewing the decision.

Source: CBS Baltimore

