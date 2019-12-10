CLOSE
movies
HomeMovies

An Era In Cinema: Movies Most Loved By Millennials This Decade

movies

Source: klaus vedfelt / Getty

The 2010s have been a pretty interesting year in film. As we championed and celebrated racial and gender diversity in Hollywood, it still seems as though we have such a long way to regarding representation and equal pay for women and people of color.

On the flip side, Millennials were able to see themselves and their stories on-screen this past decade than ever before in film history. Whether it was heart wrenching films about mental health, or coming of age flicks about Black Boys discovering their sexuality — lots of movies from the 2010s will go down in cinema history as timeless and groundbreaking.

Hell, we even got to see films that made us sympathize with villains. Talk about perspective shifts.

In honor of our beloved 2010s coming to an end, let’s take a look back at some of the movies most loved by Millennials this decade. Did we miss one?

An Era In Cinema: Movies Most Loved By Millennials This Decade  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Prosecutors Want R. Kelly To Appear In Brooklyn…
 14 hours ago
12.11.19
Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her…
 16 hours ago
12.11.19
Get In Formation: Beyoncé Teases New Ivy Park…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Kel Mitchell Becomes Licensed Pastor 
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Baby Phat Is Back Y’all!!! Aoki And Ming…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Mother Runs Barber Over For Leaving A Cut…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close