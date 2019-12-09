Report: Stephen Strasburg & Nationals Reach Agreement

Stephen Strasburg will stay in D.C. for quite a while.

Strasburg and the Washington Nationals reportedly reached an agreement ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news on Twitter. The deal is reportedly for seven years and $245 million Dollars. The contract would set a new record for average annual value at $35 million a year surpassing Zack Greinke’s $31.5 million deal.

Stephen Strasburg’s deal with the Nationals is absolutely massive. It sets a new record for average annual value at $35 million a year. While there are deferrals, per source, the $245 million number could have a profound effect on the Gerrit Cole market. Is it $300M or bust now? — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2019

In 10 seasons, all with the Nats, Strasburg is 112-58 with a 3.17 ERA and 1,695 strikeouts.

