Report: Stephen Strasburg & Nationals Reach Agreement

Stephen Strasburg will stay in D.C. for quite a while.
Strasburg and the Washington Nationals reportedly reached an agreement ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news on Twitter. The deal is reportedly for seven years and $245 million Dollars. The contract would set a new record for average annual value at $35 million a year surpassing Zack Greinke’s $31.5 million deal.
In 10 seasons, all with the Nats, Strasburg is 112-58 with a 3.17 ERA and 1,695 strikeouts.
