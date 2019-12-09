CLOSE
Kel Mitchell Becomes Licensed Pastor 

Kel Mitchell, most known for his appearances on Nickelodeon and most recently Dancing with the Stars, is officially a pastor! 

The actor took to social media to share the news yesterday, revealing how he became a licensed pastor the week prior. 

“Blessed and thankful for my Spirit Food Family and thank you Pastor Zeigler for seeing the calling of God on my life and trusting me with your Youth Department,” he wrote before quoting the following scripture: 

“And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them. For God knew his people in advance, and he chose them to become like his Son, so that his Son would be the firstborn among many brothers and sisters.” (Romans 8:28-29 NLT)

It looks like Kel will be overseeing the youth department his church, Spirit Food Christian Center, in California. 

