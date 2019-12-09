CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: ‘It’s Us Selling Us’

In many African cultures slavery was an “accepted domestic practice” but there were different rules Russ says. Their slaves had rights, and were often treated like a part of the families they served. In reality, a lot of Africans were selling slaves to Americans and the Kings and other leaders had no idea how badly their people were being treated in America. This idea of “us selling us” is unfortunately still prevalent in our communities. A sex trafficking ring was broken up in Florida and 104 people were arrested. Of those 104, 90-95 percent were Black people. Russ points out that 62 percent of human trafficking suspects are Black, 52 percent of Juvenile prostitution arrests are Black,  and 40 percent of victims of human trafficking are Black.  So once again, it’s  “us selling us” he says and it’s a cycle that needs to be broken.

Russ Rant: ‘It’s Us Selling Us’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Baby Phat Is Back Y’all!!! Aoki And Ming…
 6 hours ago
12.09.19
Mother Runs Barber Over For Leaving A Cut…
 7 hours ago
12.09.19
EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Music…
 9 hours ago
12.09.19
Roland Martin: The Tom Joyner Morning Show And…
 9 hours ago
12.09.19
R. Kelly Girlfriend Moving Out of Pied Piper…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
20 items
Shaun King Catches Tremendous Slander After Putting Out…
 2 days ago
12.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close