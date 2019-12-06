Word?: Apple’s iPhone In 2021 Will Reportedly Be Completely Wireless

Apple is continuously trying to find ways to improve on its flagship smartphone, the iPhone. Apple whisperer, Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting that the tech giant’s 2021 iPhone will be completely wireless.

According to 9To5Mac, Kuo (who is usually right) predicts that Apple will kill the Lightning charging port on the iPhone by 2021. This means that Apple is looking to give iPhone owners a “completely wireless experience.” by doing away with the Lightning port that has been featured on its devices since 2013 when it was introduced on the iPhone 5.

Per 9To5Mac:

“In 2021, Kuo is predicting a followup to the iPhone SE 2 as well as a new iPhone model without Lightning connectivity. Kuo says that this would “provide the completely wireless experience,” meaning there would be no ports at all rather than a switch to USB-C from Lightning.”

“Kuo implies that Apple only plans to remove the Lightning port from the “highest-end model” at first, rather than from the entire iPhone lineup at once. Kuo says.”

This development is eyebrow-raising because Apple failed to deliver its long-rumored wireless “AirPower” charging mat. So does this mean Apple hasn’t given up on the accessory?

Other announcements from Kuo include the iPhone SE 2 in 2020 that will feature a 4.7-inch LCD screen. Plus four 5G OLED iPhones as well. We shall see if his predictions will come to pass, and chances are very high they will.

Photo: Apple / iPhone 11 Pro

