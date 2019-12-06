Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and and about in her hometown of New York City. Instead of wearing a heavy coat in the 40 degree weather, she opted for a fur-like Coach vest, with oversized grommets on the front to keep her warm. No surprise the beauty is wearing Coach as she is the global ambassador for the brand.

She was spotted with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, where they were hand in hand on the way to NBC studios for an appearance by Lopez. She wore a long sleeve, white, Valentino gown and large buckled belt underneath the Coach vest and she wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and her baby hairs were styled to perfection. She wore feather gold earrings and brown aviator sunglasses.

She also paired some gray boots with the look to truly up the Winter aesthetic.

When temperatures are still manageable (think: light jacket weather), a nice heavy vest can be a great alternative to a jacket or trench coat. This also allows whatever your ensemble is to be more on display. This vest, paired with the see through aviator sunglasses at night, gave her outfit a stop and stare look.

Jennifer Lopez is co-hosting SNL with Da Baby and it will go live this weekend. She also made an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in our comment section.

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: This Is What Jennifer Lopez Wore To Take A Stroll Through New York City was originally published on hellobeautiful.com