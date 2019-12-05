CLOSE
Russ Rant: Hard Work Is Important

Russ has an issue with folks who sell their kids on careers “that will not sustain them,” things like being rappers or athletes. Russ has always said that the NFL stands for “Not For Long” none of those contracts are guaranteed. He understands that people don’t want to crush their kids dreams, be he believes that we have to teach kids to be “versatile.” As parents those are the types of conversations that have to be had. Russ has found that kids want to make money fast, but they don’t realize it can be gone just as fast.

 

 

