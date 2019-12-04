Don’t Sleep: DJ Clark Kent & Serta Turn New iComfort Mattress Into Sneaker

DJ Clark Kent is proving once again why he should have his face on the Mount Rushmore of sneaker influencers. Brooklyn’s favorite has curated a new release out of mattress materials.

As spotted on Hypebeast the legendary music man has collaborated with Serta, a brand known for providing consumers with comfortable sleep. The BK native created a sneaker called the iC1 featuring the unique iComfort by Serta UltraCold System technology. This release is made with the same technology found in an iComfort by Serta mattress, including carbon fiber, engineered to absorb excess heat and channel it away. The shoe also includes Max Cold Fabric which is made from high-performance fibers for an instant cool-to-the-touch sensation.

Clark detailed his enthusiasm regarding the project in a formal statement. “When I was approached by Serta, I was humbled and honored but also very intrigued. It’s not often a mattress company wants to create a shoe, but I was up for the challenge,” he explained. “When creating the shoe, I used all premium materials including croc, lizard and ostrich embossed leather mixed with the Serta mattress components and cooling foam. Before this project, I had never thought to put mattress material in a shoe, but it makes sense to bring the comfort and cooling of the iComfort by Serta mattress to the sneaker community.”

“The iComfort by Serta line was created based on in-depth consumer research that found staying cool is the most important feature when it comes to purchasing a mattress,” said Onney Crawley, Vice President of Marketing at Serta. “We are excited to bring consumers our iComfort by Serta technology in a new and unique way through this limited-edition sneaker designed by DJ Clark Kent. The iC1 is the first wearable mattress for your feet.”

The iC1 sneaker is unisex and will retail for $99. The shoes will be available for pre-order online starting December 4, 2019 and will be sold at Urban Necessities retail locations in New York City and Las Vegas starting December 10, 2019. For more information about the sneaker availability, visit http://www.icomfortshoe.com.

