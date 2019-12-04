Jordan Brand & Dior Finally Unveil Jordan 1 Collaboration

Just hours after being tease online in unofficial shots, Nike has officially announced a collaboration with Dior.

Keeping things as classic as possible, the chosen silhouette is the Jordan 1 in a simple grey colorway. The partnership mixes the sport and streetwear roots of Jordan Brand and the highbrow fashion of Dior– and that’s a match made in heaven for Maison Dior and Dior men Artistic Director Kim Jones.

“I love mixing together different worlds, different ideas — and Jordan Brand and Maison Dior are both emblematic of absolute excellence in their fields,” says Jones. “To bring them together in this special collaboration is to propose something exciting and truly new.”

The two brands also have some pretty special anniversaries coming up that make the collection even better. Jordan Brand will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Jordan 1 in 2020 which His Airness mad immensely popular in the 80s, and Dior will be recognizing the first stateside Men’s collection. So, why not celebrate both accomplishments in one fire shoe?

“Every collaboration we do starts from a genuine connection and desire to expand the dimensions of each brand through creativity and design innovation,” says Martin Lotti, Jordan Brand VP of Design. “Our partnership with Maison Dior will offer a new look into the style of basketball and blend high-end streetwear with luxury fashion. We will pay homage to both brands’ rich iconography and draw inspiration from our heritage.”

If you peep the shoes, you’ll see that they kept things pretty lowkey with the all-over Dior logo making its appearance along the swoosh and the iconic wing logo that reads AIR DIOR– creating a subtle sneaker that still plays to both brand ethos’.

The limited-edition Air Jordan I High OG Dior sneaker will be available globally in April 2020 in select Dior stores, but good luck securing your pair.

