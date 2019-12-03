The Maryland task force on electronic smoking devices will meet on Tuesday in College Park.
Comptroller Peter Franchot is leading a panel that includes public health experts, students and elected officials from both parties.
The meetings are scheduled to continue into early next year.
The panel is aiming to create a final report and submit recommended legislation to the Maryland General Assembly during the upcoming legislative session, which begins in next month.
See Also: Maryland Mayor Reveals Plan To Address Town’s Power Outages
Source: CBS Baltimore
See Also: How Maryland Lawmakers Voted on the Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Maryland Task Force On Electronic Smoking Devices To Meet Tuesday was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com