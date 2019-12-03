CLOSE
The DMV
Maryland Task Force On Electronic Smoking Devices To Meet Tuesday

Close-Up Of Electronic Cigarette On Rock

Source: Kowit Choopun / EyeEm / Getty

The Maryland task force on electronic smoking devices will meet on Tuesday in College Park.

Comptroller Peter Franchot is leading a panel that includes public health experts, students and elected officials from both parties.

The meetings are scheduled to continue into early next year.

The panel is aiming to create a final report and submit recommended legislation to the Maryland General Assembly during the upcoming legislative session, which begins in next month.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Task Force On Electronic Smoking Devices To Meet Tuesday  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

