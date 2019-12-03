CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley To Marry In 2020 [VIDEO]

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha's Having a Baby - Season 1

Source: Bravo / Getty

On Sunday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Porsha Williams finally confirmed she and Dennis McKinley made the decision to move forward with their relationship after months of being on the rocks.

The pair broke off their first engagement when Williams discovered McKinley was cheating on her during her pregnancy. The two share a daughter, Pilar, who was born in March.

On this season’s “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” the 38-year-old is visibly struggling with forgiving Dennis while balancing her new responsibilities as a mother. But somehow through counseling and tears, the couple has found their way back to on another.

 SEE ALSO: Porsha Williams Calls Out Loni Love Over The Comments She Made About Dennis McKinley

Andy Cohen revealed that the new season started shortly after Dennis’ infidelities were revealed. When Cohen inquired about the state of Dennis and Porsha’s relationship in the aftermath, Porsha explained,

“We’re still working it out. We really are. We are re-engaged. Yeah, ’cause we were engaged at first, and then we had a breakup, and then [now] we are working on our family.”

When Cohen asked Porsha if she still trusted Dennis, Porsha doubled down saying, “We’re working on our family. It takes time. I love him, and he loves me, and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do.”

But Cohen was relentless, asking, “And you’re working on the trust?” and Porsha responded,  “Absolutely. Yeah, you have to have trust.”

SEE ALSO: #RHOA Reunited: Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore Have Playdate With Their Daughters [PHOTOS]

Porsha than fielded questions from callers–one asked if Porsha had set a date to marry the hot-dog entrepreneur.

“Not yet,” Porsha said, “but it will be next year. But we don’t have a set date yet.”

Another shady caller asked, “Is that the same engagement ring on your finger that you had to give back?”

Williams laughed before admitting, “Yes, it’s the same ring. And that was shady! But yes.”

You can watch the footage below:

Source: MadameNoire.com

Porsha on RSMS

Porsha Williams Hosts Winter White Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Porsha Williams Hosts Winter White Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Porsha Williams Hosts Winter White Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Porsha Williams Hosts Winter White Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley's baby PJ is almost here so the first-time mommy-to-be hosted an epic baby shower we knew she would. It was a winter white theme with a white and rose gold palette. SEE ALSO: Porsha Williams Opens Up About Why She Kept Being Pregnant A Secret EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] To set the scene: Picture ice sculptures and white flowers. Porsha wore a beautiful custom, handmade dress by Derron Cherry. The couple's family and friends in attendance got to enjoy hors d’oeuvres including baked brie, teriyaki chicken tenderloin and shrimp ceviche before eating from a buffet that included organic kale salad, lemon rosemary chicken breast with caper sauce, pan-seared salmon with red-onion marmalade, roasted potatoes, orecchiette pasta with chardonnay cream sauce and pesto, green beans and grilled ciabatta as well as house-made banana pudding and Georgia peach cobbler. SEE ALSO: Porsha Williams Went On A Babymoon And Her Pregnant Body Is Still Bangin’ “The day was magical,” she told PEOPLE magazine about her shower, which was thrown by her “loving fiance” Dennis and planned with ellyB Events. “It was amazing to walk into a room and feel that much love. I have such a tremendous support system around me and women who lift me up and are just so incredibly happy for me.” SEE ALSO: Porsha Williams Engaged To Dennis McKinley [PHOTOS] Check out photos below!

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley To Marry In 2020 [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Of Course Michelle Obama Is One Of PEOPLE…
 1 hour ago
12.04.19
Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance
 6 hours ago
12.04.19
Lil Mo Reveals She’s Overcome Recent Battle With…
 23 hours ago
12.04.19
Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley To Marry In…
 23 hours ago
12.04.19
Dwyane Wade Has A Word For Y’all That…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close