Terrelle Pryor’s Accused Stabber Smiles In Mugshot As She’s Charged With Attempted Murder

The woman who is allegedly responsible for placing Terrelle Pryor in the hospital with life-threatening stab wounds has been placed in custody… and her mugshot is kind of shocking. 24-year-old Shayla Briston was smiling in her mugshot following being arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted homicide.

Terrelle Pryor Stabbing Suspect Shalaya Briston Took Smirking Mug Shot https://t.co/pyM7QeHfYg — TMZ (@TMZ) December 2, 2019

According to court documents obtained by TMZ , there was a female witness on the scene who places Pryor as the aggressor in the fight after Briston went out to the club with some of her friends. Cops also say they noticed a bruise on the bridge of Briston’s nose. Local authorities say one of the witnesses was overheard saying Briston was “just defending herself.”

Cops also say a witness overheard a friend saying Briston was just defending herself, but the more worrisome comment was the alleged statement of “we should have let him die.” Briston is still in Allegheny County Jail and has not been granted bail. She is scheduled to appear in court later this month. Upon release from the hospital, Pryor was also arrested, though his charges are far less serious, being charged with assault. Witnesses have also told police that Pryor has oftentimes put his hands on Briston, and their relationship can be characterized as volatile.