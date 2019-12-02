New York Lawmakers Introduce “Purity Exams” Ban Legislation After T.I.’s Weird Hymen Check Quip

Tip “T.I.” Harris shocked the nation and the world after making a quip that he attends his adult daughter’s yearly physical exams to inquire if her hymen is still intact. In the wake of that weird statement, New York lawmakers have introduced legislation that will officially ban the so-called “purity exams.”

The New York Senate bill, S6879, is sponsored by state Sen. Roxanne Persaud and the New York Assembly version, Bill A8742 is sponsored by state Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages and co-sponsored by Rick Gottfried, Andrew Hevesi, and Walter T. Mosley. The law would make it so that doctors can be penalized for professional misconduct and potential criminal sexual assault charges if they enact a “purity exam.”

T.I. was a guest on the Ladies Like Us podcast where he made the quip, stating that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter to her exams. The rapper and podcast host claimed that his comments were meant to be a joke, but it clearly had a negative effect on the personal life of his daughter, who deleted all her social media accounts.

