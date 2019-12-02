CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops On Black UPS Delivery Person For Doing…His JOB

We're running out nicknames for these colonizers

US-UAE-DUBAI2020-UPS

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty

We’re running out nicknames for these colonizers. A Black UPS driver just doing his job delivering packages is the latest victim of a white woman crying wolf and calling the cops for no damn reason.

UPS employee Nedrick Peters recorded a confrontation between himself and a white woman that took place in Atlanta after she claims he looked “suspicious.” In the video that he shared on his Instagram on Wednesday (Nov.27), the woman claims she doesn’t understand why he is the neighborhood and that her car has been broken into multiple times.

“I’m going to need someone’s information to check up on you, because I don’t understand why you’re walking around this neighborhood with a bunch a packages.”

Peters responds to her ridiculous claims, “What? This is crazy.” She follows up with even more nonsense stating:

“My car has already been broken into twice, and guess what? It’s a really big thing in this neighborhood for people to walk down the street for vandalism.”

The woman eventually goes inside her home but once comes back outside to tell Peters that she called the police to report Peters. Black people can’t do anything without being harassed by nervous Beckys, not even our jobs. You can watch the entire incident below.

Photo: DON EMMERT / Getty

Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops On Black UPS Delivery Person For Doing…His JOB  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Dwyane Wade Has A Word For Y’all That…
 13 hours ago
12.03.19
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…
 15 hours ago
12.03.19
Billy Dee Williams Declares Himself Gender-Fluid
 16 hours ago
12.03.19
16 items
Rapper Rah Digga Takes On Twitter In Support…
 16 hours ago
12.03.19
Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops…
 17 hours ago
12.03.19
Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Haters Over Son’s…
 17 hours ago
12.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close