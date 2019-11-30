Former Skins Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor Arrested After Being Stabbed

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The Pittsburgh Police Department released a statement Saturday afternoon saying it’s arrested Terrelle Pryor on a simple assault charge after he was taken to the hospital in critical condition with stab wounds in his chest and shoulder earlier that morning.

Pryor was allegedly engaged in an altercation with a female Pennsylvania resident. Both he and the woman were deemed “mutual combatants in this incident.” She was charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.



Former Redskins Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after being stabbed in his Pittsburgh home on Friday night. According to sources, an unnamed woman is in police custody in connection with the stabbing.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

A source tells ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler Pryor is expected to survive.

A close family friend of Terrelle Pryor told me the family does expect Pryor to survive the stabbing, and that several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress. We will be following the story this AM on @SportsCenter — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 30, 2019

In 2017, Pryor signed with the Redskins. He caught 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown in his only season with the Skin after tearing his right ankle ligament in Week 1 of that season and playing hurt afterward.

Pryor has also played for the Raiders, Browns, Jets, and Bills. He was released by the Jaguars earlier this year and is currently a free agent.

