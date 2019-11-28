Community Affairs: BJ Paige Of Boys To Bowties

This week in community affairs I spoke with BJ Paige, the founder of Boys to Bowties. Boys 2 Bowties is a certified Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization operating in Prince George’s County MD. Our aim is to guide young males ages 8-18 through various workshops, mentors and consultations to becoming respectable residents for the future. Through teaching cultural awareness, respect, work ethic and accountability to offer alternatives and position our community for prosperity

