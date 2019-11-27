D.C. Man Charged in Death of Woman Found Burned Along MD Highway

A D.C. man is behind bars Wednesday.

Thomas Fields Jr. is facing murder charges for the death of 24-year-old Marquita Lucas whose charred remains were found along a Maryland highway over the summer.

A police statement says Lucas’ body was found in August by Maryland firefighters responding to a report of a Bowie brush fire near U.S. Route 50. Authorities determined the severely burned victim had suffered multiple injuries and was killed within D.C. limits.

Lucas’ relatives were able to identify her body because of a tattoo she had that memorialized her mother, who died of cancer in August 2018. Her body was found on the anniversary of her mother’s burial.

Source: Associated Press

