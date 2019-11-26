It’s been a rough start to Thanksgiving week for French Montana. The “Famous” rapper has been laid up in ICU for almost a week already.

Page Six is reporting that Montana was admitted into ICU last Thursday when he was experiencing severe stomach pains and an elevated heart rate, and yesterday (Nov. 25) Montana posted a video on his Twitter account to show how his current situation is going.

French Montana reveals he’s been in the ICU for six days after sources told TMZ that the rapper was hospitalized after suffering from elevated heart rate and stomach pain. pic.twitter.com/seVxzsDeqh — BallerAlert (@balleralert) November 25, 2019

No word on when he’ll be well enough to go home or if the Mac & Cheese rapper will be able to spend Turkey Day with his loved ones. But on the bright side, the traffic-stopping beauty known as Megan Thee Stallion did take time out of her busy schedule to visit him and brighten up his day.

Megan Thee Stallion visits French Montana in the hospital pic.twitter.com/5jImGlFFCO — BallerAlert (@balleralert) November 26, 2019

Can someone get a scribe to Megan and let her know we ain’t feeling too well around these parts either?

Hey, you never know.

French Montana Posts Video From The ICU Where He’s Still Laid Up, Megan Thee Stallion Visits was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: