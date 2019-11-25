CLOSE
Tech News
HomeTech News

YouTube Drops Trailer For New Learning Series ‘Retro Tech’ Featuring Marques Brownlee

Based on YouTube creator, Marques Brownlee's hit series Dope Tech, instead of focusing on the latest gadget or smartphone, Brownlee will be unboxing and using vintage technology on Retro Tech.

YouTube Drops First Trailer For New Learning Series Retro Tech

Source: YouTube / Retro Tech

Ever wondered what happened when you introduced today’s generation of tech users with technology from the past? YouTube’s newest learning series, Retro Tech, answers that question.

Based on YouTube creator, Marques Brownlee’s hit series Dope Tech, instead of focusing on the latest gadget or smartphone, Brownlee will be unboxing and using vintage technology on Retro Tech. We will see him try a bevy of tech that defined pop culture and pretty much shaped the technological landscape as we know it today.

In the first trailer for the show, we get to see him try out items like a Sony Walkman, Sega Genesis, JVC Camcorder, and more, many of them for the first time. In each episode, he will explore the item’s impact on society, its history, and the creators of the vintage devices.

He won’t be taking this journey alone as he will be joined by a star-studded lineup of actors, comedians, tech experts, science educators, and YouTube creators. You can look forward to seeing Bill Nye, Karlie Kloss, Hannibal Buress, Roy Wood Jr., Michael Fischer, Casey Neistat, Justine Ezarak (“iJustine”), Jake Baldino (“Jake/Gameranx”), Suzanne Mariko Takahashi (“Atomic Mari”), Judner Aura (“UrAvgConsumer”), Andrew, Michael and Evan Gregory (“Gregory Brothers”), Sara Dietschy, and Peter McKinnon.

Retro Tech premieres on YouTube starting December 2 on YouTube.com/Learning and on Brownlee’s YouTube channel. It will premiere weekly on Mondays, and YouTube Premium subscription holders can immediately binge the entire season. You can watch the shows first trailer below.

Photo: YouTube / Retro Tech

YouTube Drops Trailer For New Learning Series ‘Retro Tech’ Featuring Marques Brownlee  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
60 photos
Videos
Latest
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…
 12 hours ago
11.26.19
Ill Bill: Bill Cosby Talks Tough In Prison…
 14 hours ago
11.26.19
Meek Mill Unveils Lids Collaboration Benefiting REFORM Alliance
 16 hours ago
11.26.19
Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out Against R. Kelly
 2 days ago
11.24.19
Nicki Minaj Gets Small Victory In Tracy Chapman…
 3 days ago
11.24.19
Hit The Gas: LeBron James Lets One Rip…
 3 days ago
11.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close