CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Hit The Gas: LeBron James Lets One Rip When Fans Ask For Autographs

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had to let off a little steam apparently.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

It appears that flatulence is back in the news, this after one of the NBA‘s best players decided to let one go during a night out. LeBron James let off a huge fart bomb as fans were clamoring for autographs and we’re not ashamed to say we found the moment hilarious.

TMZ Sports reports that James was out at dinner with Chris Paul at the Mohagany Prime Steakhouse in Oklahoma City, Okla. ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Thunder this week.

As they’re leaving the establishment, a group of fans tried to get the attention of the players and they were largely ignored until James, perhaps full of steak and whatever else, lifted his leg and let off the shot heard around the world.

In similar gassy news, the nation was on the edge of their seats trying to figure out the so-called #FartGate, the incident in which Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared to let one go during a broadcast of MSNBC’s Hardball.

See how LeBron James’ booty vapor stacks up in the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Hit The Gas: LeBron James Lets One Rip When Fans Ask For Autographs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out Against R. Kelly
 17 hours ago
11.24.19
Nicki Minaj Gets Small Victory In Tracy Chapman…
 22 hours ago
11.24.19
Hit The Gas: LeBron James Lets One Rip…
 23 hours ago
11.24.19
Strip Club Exec Beckons Kanye West Bring Sunday…
 2 days ago
11.23.19
It’s About Time: Victoria’s Secret Cancels It’s Annual…
 2 days ago
11.23.19
Inside Her Story: Are There Really 64,000 Missing…
 2 days ago
11.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close