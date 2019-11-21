Washington Wizards Make Mental Health A Priority

The DMV
11.21.19
Washington Wizards

Make Mental Health A Priority

 

Mental Health has been a hot topic and a lot more people are paying attention to it. There are many signs to help yourself and others but sometimes we only look for those signs in certain people. There has been an expected persona that people think someone who is mentally ill should look like. The NBA has made efforts to change that stigma. The league has emphasized the importance of their players, staff, and executives making their mental health a priority.

The Washington Wizards took this opportunity to not only provide help for them but for our community as well. Wednesday night they hosted a panel at Capital One Arena before the game against the San Antonio Spurs, with experts within the mental health field. Also, videos played throughout the game with testimonies from Bradley Beal and John Wall as well as tips and warning signs to help bring more awareness. I was able to speak with Coach Brooks and Guard Isiah Thomas after the game, (see video above) who both expressed their support for what the league is doing.

2019 Wizards Media Day

Source: Robert Banez / Hoop District/All Pro Reels

Learn More About the NBA’s efforts to bringing mental health awareness in the videos below…

 

See More —> https://cares.nba.com/mindhealth/

 

 

Washington Wizards Make Mental Health A Priority  was originally published on kysdc.com

