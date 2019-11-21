CLOSE
Robyn Crawford Believes Whitney Houston Is Still With Her

If anybody knew Whitney Houston, her best friend Robyn Crawford knew her, and took care of her. Crawford tells their story in her new memoir, “A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston.” Crawford announced on the Tom Joyner Morning Show that she’s officially a New York Times Best Seller!

Crawford explains that after Whitney’s passing she wasn’t “anxious” to speak about their relationship. But, the book really “stirred” in her soul when Bobbi Kristina passed. Then she was really ready to “have the confidence to stand up. The most important thing to her was to make sure that the things she said came from “the right place,” and that her words lifted and honored the woman that she knows.

“I put my heart and my soul into it,” she says. Crawford believes that Whitney is still with her and she feels she said to her “I knew you’d take care of me Robyn.”

Her book is available everywhere books are sold.

