The DMV
Woman’s Body Found Along I-95 in Laurel

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found along I-95 in Prince George’s County Thursday morning.

A driver reported seeing the body on the shoulder of the northbound interstate near Route 198 in the Laurel area around 7:30 a.m.

Officials are working to find out what led to the woman’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-345-2101.

