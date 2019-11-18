CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: Does Kaepernick Want To Play?

Kaepernick has basically been banned from the NFL for about 3 years. A number of people were supporting him on Saturday when he had his tryouts over the weekend. Stephen A. Smith said that he didn’t think Kaep wants to play football anymore, and he’s been catching heat because of it. But, Russ also said Kaep doesn’t seem like he wants to play. Russ explains that “it seems too suspicious” that they had an alternative ready to go, like “they had a plan b.” And on top of that he wore a Kunta Kinte t shirt to the workout as to say “I’m not your slave.”

 

