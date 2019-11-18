CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

That’s A Dub: Roc Nation Deads Report Jay-Z Is Mad At Colin Kaepernick

Hov isn't feeling the bait and switch, allegedly.

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Reportedly, Jay-Z was rethinking vouching for Colin Kaepernick. The word on the street is that Jigga wasn’t feeling how the former baller handled this past weekend, however that story may be another false narrative. .

Apparently, Hov pulled several strings to get the NFL to host a workout for the former San Francisco 49er. Originally the event would afford Kaep a chance to show his skills to representatives from all 32 teams at at the state of the art Atlanta Falcons training facility. But things took an unexpected turn from organized to a state of confusion.

Kaepernick and his team cancelled the session hosted by the National Football League citing the organization denied access to certain media outlets. Additionally they did not want to sign off on a waiver that they believed favored the NFL in case he suffered an injury. This caused for Colin to cancel the original workout and move it to a local high school field.

According to TMZ Jay felt Kaep squandered a perfectly good opportunity to show his talents to the world when he “turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt.” Jigga has yet to formally comment on the matter but Roc Nation made it clear that he has not spoken to anyone about his stance.

“A source at Roc Nation tells us JAY-Z (@S_C_) hasn’t spoken to any sources.” the tweet read.

Photo: Stefan Jeremiah/WENN.com

That’s A Dub: Roc Nation Deads Report Jay-Z Is Mad At Colin Kaepernick  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Uh, How? Akon Says Kanye West Running For…
 15 hours ago
11.19.19
Too Little, Too Late: Michael Bloomberg Apologizes For…
 16 hours ago
11.19.19
Stephen A. Smith Slams Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout
 19 hours ago
11.19.19
That’s A Dub: Roc Nation Deads Report Jay-Z…
 20 hours ago
11.19.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close