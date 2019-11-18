Reportedly, Jay-Z was rethinking vouching for Colin Kaepernick. The word on the street is that Jigga wasn’t feeling how the former baller handled this past weekend, however that story may be another false narrative. .

Apparently, Hov pulled several strings to get the NFL to host a workout for the former San Francisco 49er. Originally the event would afford Kaep a chance to show his skills to representatives from all 32 teams at at the state of the art Atlanta Falcons training facility. But things took an unexpected turn from organized to a state of confusion.

Kaepernick and his team cancelled the session hosted by the National Football League citing the organization denied access to certain media outlets. Additionally they did not want to sign off on a waiver that they believed favored the NFL in case he suffered an injury. This caused for Colin to cancel the original workout and move it to a local high school field.

It’s almost like his talent wasn’t ever the issue here? 🙃 https://t.co/XTrVNAoDrz — COMMON (@common) November 17, 2019

According to TMZ Jay felt Kaep squandered a perfectly good opportunity to show his talents to the world when he “turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt.” Jigga has yet to formally comment on the matter but Roc Nation made it clear that he has not spoken to anyone about his stance.

“A source at Roc Nation tells us JAY-Z ( @ S_C_) hasn’t spoken to any sources.” the tweet read.

A source at Roc Nation tells us JAY-Z (@S_C_) hasn’t spoken to any sources. — Roc Nation (@RocNation) November 18, 2019

Photo: Stefan Jeremiah/WENN.com

That’s A Dub: Roc Nation Deads Report Jay-Z Is Mad At Colin Kaepernick was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: