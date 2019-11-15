Community Affairs: William Dunn of the Dunn Foundation

This week in community affairs I spoke with William Dunn of the Dunn Foundation about his upcoming Turkey Giveaway on November 24th at Suitland High School. The Dunn Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission of working together with community partners to provide free community programs and services to families and communities in need. The Dunn Foundation has served more than 4,000 adults, 5,000 children and youth since 2006 through projects such as: Adopt-A-Soldier Project, Annual Back-2-School Book Bag Giveaway, Annual Family Turkey Giveaway, Changing One Youth At A Time Summit, Annual College Tour and The Annual Holiday Giveaway partnering with of 50 different businesses, nonprofit organizations and groups in the Washington, DC Region.

