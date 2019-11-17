Kanye West Building Amphitheater On His Wyoming Ranch

Kanye West is building a whole amphitheater on the grounds of his Park County, Wyoming ranch. Sounds like Sunday Service will be able to go down whenever Yeezy pleases.

According to TMZ, West has already been in contact with Park County officials and intends on building a 70,684-square-foot amphitheater per the documents the outlet obtained. Reportedly, according to photos of the site he’s already started clearing land for the building he describes as the “West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure.”

County officials say the facility, described as an open-air structure, will have to include 175 parking spaces, though he can apply for an exemption to lower that amount. West and the Park County Planning and Zoning Department are going back and forth over numerous issues including information of his purposes and when exactly construction will happen.

West picked up the property, called Monster Lake Ranch, back in September for a cool $14 million. It can be seen in the video for “Follow God” off his latest Jesus Is King album.

