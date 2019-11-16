Colin Kaepernick Works Out For An Opportunity At A NFL Job [Video]

After being away from the NFL for 3 plus years, Colin Kaepernick will hold a workout for NFL teams on Saturday. Kaepernick’s workout was supposed to take place at the Atlanta Falcons training facility but has since been changed but to issues with the NFL. According to 11 Alive Atlanta, the workout will take place at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia. 11 Alive provided a live stream which you can see above once it starts.

Colin Kaepernick’s workout at the Falcons’ training facility at 3 pm is off; his workout now will be at another Atlanta location at 4 pm today. Here is the official announcement: pic.twitter.com/d9dIfJSbY3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

The Washington Redskins are among the teams who will send representatives to see Kaepernick’s workout. Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants and New York Jets have been confirmed to have reps at the workout.

The NFL responded to Colin opting to change the workout:

NFL’s response to Colin Kaepernick opting to do his own workout today in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/uvUZGH7CQ5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

Source | WXIA 11 Alive Atlanta

