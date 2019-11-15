CLOSE
NFL Hands Down Harsh Suspensions As NFL Players React To Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph Fight

NFL Twitter is on fire.

Football is already one of the most dangerous sports in the world, but smashing a helmet into someone’s head takes things to an entirely different level.

Last night, during Thursday Night Football with just 8 seconds left the Cleveland Browns‘ defensive end Myles Garrett sacked Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Mason Rudolph. The hit was a bit late and Rudolph reacted by grabbing at Rudolph’s helmet. Garrett responded by nearly lifting Rudolph off the ground by his helmet and ripping it off. As Steelers lineman began to separate the two, Rudolph began to mouth off at Garrett, who responded by hitting the quarterback in the head with his own helmet.

 

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey then entered the fray, kicking and punching Garrett in an effort to defend his quarterback.

“I made a mistake. I lost my cool and I regret it,” a calm and reflective Garrett said in the locker room after the incident.

He may have regretted it, but due to his heat-of-the-moment helmet-swinging, plenty are calling for a harsh punishment. NFL commentators and players alike want a lengthy suspension while others are calling for Garrett to be criminally charged because he used the helmet as a weapon.

The NFL has already handed down Garrett’s punishment of indefinite suspension without pay and a $250,000 fine for each team, but the reactions of fraternity that is the NFL are still going strong.

Check out some of them below:

NFL Hands Down Harsh Suspensions As NFL Players React To Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph Fight  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

