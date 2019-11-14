Vivica A. Fox Isn’t Here For The ‘Set It Off’ Remake: “Leave It Alone”

Earlier this year fans were hype to find out that a Set It Off remake was on the table and that Issa Rae was set to produce it. One star of the classic original, Vivica A. Fox is here to tell you that she isn’t here for the remake — at all.

“It’s a classic, leave it alone,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “There’s absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It’s been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that’s her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left.”

She added, “Like, create your own franchise. If you want to do a new film of girls robbing banks, create your own thing. You can make it up to date. We did that film in 1996. We are in 2019, going into 2020. So, create your own thing because people are absolutely going to compare it to it, and she’ll probably, if it’s not good, they’re going to slay her for it.”

Damn! The original film starred Fox, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Kimberly Elise as four friends who are driven to rob banks after financial and issues with the police drive them there.

How you feel, do you think there needs to be a Set It Off remake?

