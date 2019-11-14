CLOSE
Radio One Originals
HomeRadio One Originals

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 10, Jovian Zayne On Living The Purpose Driven Life

SpeakHER Podcast

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

On the season finale of the SpeakHER podcast, host Charise Frazier sits down with Jovian Zayne, the founder of the International Day of Purpose and a well respected speaker, and professional development coach. Jovian explains how she uses her voice to ensure that the systemic forces of oppression are disrupted and discarded in corporate America. She also candidly talks about finding her purpose in her new role as an expectant mother, and the challenges many working and expectant mothers face. Jovian speaks lovingly of her solid background, as the descendant of prominent civil rights leaders in South Carolina and how her faith keeps her steadfast in her ever evolving journey.

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 10, Jovian Zayne On Living The Purpose Driven Life  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 16 hours ago
11.15.19
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
 16 hours ago
11.15.19
After Lawsuit, Upscale New York City Salon Will…
 17 hours ago
11.15.19
Vivica A. Fox Isn’t Here For The ‘Set…
 18 hours ago
11.15.19
Slam Dunk! Dwyane Wade Drops Dope Sock Line…
 18 hours ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 19 hours ago
11.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close