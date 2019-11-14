CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jay-Z May Have Had Some Hand In Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout

The Brooklyn rapper and business mogul is currently working with the NFL on a social justice initiative, with reports stating he may have swung the owners into giving the free-agent quarterback a look.

2019 US Open - Day 4

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Colin Kaepernick will now have his chance to prove to NFL teams and its decision-making staff that he deserves a slot on one of their squads, going against a common narrative that he was done with football. The free-agent quarterback may have to owe part of his good fortune to Jay-Z, who reportedly had some hand in getting the NFL to agree to the private workout.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport took to Twitter to hammer home his reporting made on NFL Now that Jay-Z was involved in getting this big look for Kaepernick according to Rapoport’s sources.

“Two notes: 1. Jay-Z, a partner with the NFL on social justice, had some influence here. 2. This is not part of Kaepernick’s settlement, nor did he ask for this in his settlement,” Rapoport tweeted in a retweet quote of his report.

Many critics of Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL was seen as something of a betrayal of Kaepernick and his ongoing fight for social equality and calling out police brutality against Black American citizens. Few believed that he could even leverage his influence to this degree, but it appears fans and observers are witnessing otherwise if reports hold true.

Photo: Getty

Jay-Z May Have Had Some Hand In Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 16 hours ago
11.15.19
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
 16 hours ago
11.15.19
After Lawsuit, Upscale New York City Salon Will…
 17 hours ago
11.15.19
Vivica A. Fox Isn’t Here For The ‘Set…
 18 hours ago
11.15.19
Slam Dunk! Dwyane Wade Drops Dope Sock Line…
 18 hours ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 19 hours ago
11.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close