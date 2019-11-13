CLOSE
Reverend Al Sharpton: Impeachment Day

Today has been called “Impeachment Day” because the Impeachment hearings begin in Washington this morning. Reverend Al Sharpton reminds us that we have to remember that they’re talking to people who have “served in the administration, intelligence or diplomacy.” All of these people knew what was happening, participated in what was happening or were asked to participate. When Trump stopped funding from being sent to Ukraine, that was clear “abuse of power,” Sharpton says. The republicans will try to spin it 50 ways and distract us, but the bottom line is that the Trump administration has “to deal with the charges.” And we have to pay attention.

Reverend Al Sharpton: Impeachment Day  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

