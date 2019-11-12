CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed

John Witherspoon

Source: Tex V. / Radio One Digital

The world lost an every day funnyman last month when John Witherspoon unexpectedly passed away. Now his death certificate has been revealed and the legendary comic passed away from a heart attack.

Witherspoon was dealing with several heart-related ailments, including coronary artery disease. He also suffered from hypertension.

The comedian died on October 29 at her Sherman Oaks home.

RELATED: George Wallace Says John Witherspoon’s Funeral Was ‘A Party’

RELATED: John Witherspoon Reminisces On Start In Comedy, ‘Boondocks’ Reboot &amp; More! [VIDEO]

RELATED: John Witherspoon Laid To Rest In Star Studded Fashion

RELATED: John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]

John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Bag Secured: Stephen A. Smith Now ESPN’s Highest…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
Instagram Annouces It Will Begin Test Hiding Likes…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
Chamillionaire, E-40 & Daymond John Launch $100K Competition…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
Watch: “Stand Up” Music Video From ‘Harriet’ Movie…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
How New Netflix Christmas Movie ‘Klaus’ Explores Biblical…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
Roland Martin: Maryland HBCUs Need Your Support
 2 days ago
11.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close