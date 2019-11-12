Kevin Hart Gives Glory To God At People’s Choice Awards, His First Public Appearance Since Car Crash [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart appeared at the People’s Choice Awards, it marks the first time he has appeared in public since a serious car accident that left him hospitalized, and needing surgery.

Hart was presented with a trophy for Comedy Act of 2019 by Robert Downey Jr. Hart and was given a loud standing ovation as he took the stage to receive his award.

It takes a lot of ❤ to win #TheComedyAct of 2019, so it makes sense that @KevinHart4Real would take home the 🏆 Congratulations on your win! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/I7udeWVSaA — E! People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 11, 2019

“First and foremost thank God because I definitely don’t have to be here,” Hart said during his acceptance speech. “Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. I want to thank my wife and my kids. They really stepped up for me.”

Hart thanked his family and the award show for their gratitude, then thanked his fans for their support.

“You have no idea the effect that you have on us as entertainers,” he said. “I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in this difficult time.”

Weeks ago Hart took to Instagram to thank his fans, and let them know he will be back on the grind starting in 2020.

