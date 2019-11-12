When Travis Greene was younger, he loved watching Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, never let go of his favorite stuffed animal and was pretty loud (he likes to call it “creative” though). Most of all, he knew he always wanted to sing.

Well, “pace is the proof of trust,” as he so elegantly put it. Travis Greene is using his gift and life lessons to give God glory and it’s really paying off.

SEE ALSO: Watch Travis Greene’s New Music Video For “Won’t Let Go”

Having just released his new Broken Record album, Travis Greene stopped by to run down who he was listening to, what he knew about love and God and more when he was younger in this episode of #WhenIWasYounger.

Watch:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

When I Was Younger: How Travis Greene Learned That “Pace Is The Proof Of Trust” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com