Dr. Henry Louis ‘Skip’ Gates Is Helping People Find Their Roots

Ancestry is something that most people are super interested in. Dr. Henry Louis “Skip” Gates, has been helping people discover their family history for years. He has had over 200 guests on his show “Finding Your Roots,” and still says his most moving experience was  “Tom Joyner without a doubt.”

Tom found his family and learned where his blue eyes come from. He also found out that he had family members who were wrongly executed and worked to get them exonerated.

The PBS show “Finding Your Roots” comes back for season six in January. This season he’ll be sitting down with Sterling K. Brown, Questlove, Jeffery Wright, Queen Latifah, Jimmy Kimmel and Ava DuVernay, along with others.

Dr. Henry Louis ‘Skip’ Gates Is Helping People Find Their Roots  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

