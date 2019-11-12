CLOSE
The DMV
CDC: Widespread Flu Activity in Maryland

Maryland is one of two states seeing widespread flu activity already.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu has been confirmed in at least half the regions in the state.

Health experts are warning people to wipe everything down to avoid the contagious virus.

“It’s spread by droplets, coughing, sneezing, wiping your nose, kids wipe their nose all the time and then just touching other kids, you can get it on surfaces, doorknobs,” Sinai Hospital emergency room doctor Lisa Kirkland said.

She said the best defense is to get the flu shot.

Besides Maryland, Louisiana is seeing widespread flu activity. The flu season here is expected to last through March.

