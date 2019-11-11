CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Roland Martin: Maryland HBCUs Need Your Support

Maryland HBCUs have been discriminated against for years, and they’re fighting to receive the money that they’re owed from the government. Roland Martin talks to Maryland Delegate Charles Sydnor about what’s happening next. Wednesday will be a huge day in Annapolis, Maryland as the four HBCUs try to get Governor Lary Hogan to pay up.

HBCUs believe they are owed $1 billion but, will reportedly settle for $500 Million. However, Hogan only offered them $200 million.

On Wednesday they need all HBCU supporters, alumni and students to come out to Annapolis at 1 PM to put pressure on the Governor and legislatures. Sydnor says this is extremely important and folks need to come out and support. “Some things are just so important that you need to make a sacrifice,” so if you need to take a vacation day to participate he encourages you to do so.  Not showing up “sends a message to law makers that things aren’t important to you.”

Roland Martin: Maryland HBCUs Need Your Support  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Bag Secured: Stephen A. Smith Now ESPN’s Highest…
 18 hours ago
11.12.19
Instagram Annouces It Will Begin Test Hiding Likes…
 18 hours ago
11.12.19
Chamillionaire, E-40 & Daymond John Launch $100K Competition…
 19 hours ago
11.12.19
Watch: “Stand Up” Music Video From ‘Harriet’ Movie…
 21 hours ago
11.12.19
How New Netflix Christmas Movie ‘Klaus’ Explores Biblical…
 21 hours ago
11.12.19
Roland Martin: Maryland HBCUs Need Your Support
 23 hours ago
11.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close