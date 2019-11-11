The Baddest B***** wasn’t feeling a customer during a heated exchange in a Florida Wal-Mart.

According to reports, rapper Trina bumped into a white customer in a Wal-Mart in Cooper City, Fla. Allegedly the woman told Trina “”Watch out, you n***** b****” which left the Diamond Princess enraged. Trina lost her cool and the authorities were called. Onlookers caught part of the incident on video which you can see below.

No charges were filed and Trina was escorted out the store for safety purposes. TMZ reports that the police did not speak to the woman in question.

Source | TMZ

READ: Rest In Peace: Trina’s Mother Passes Away From Cancer

READ: Want Smoke? These Videos Prove Why Trina Is Not To Be F***** With

Star Transformation: Trina 15 photos Launch gallery Star Transformation: Trina 1. 15th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Source: 1 of 15 2. 18th Annual MTV Video Music Awards Source: 2 of 15 3. Patrick McMullan Archives Source: 3 of 15 4. Celebs At Club A.I. Source: 4 of 15 5. Katrina Taylor, the rap artist known as Trina, poses in the Source: 5 of 15 6. Steve Rifkind And SRC Late Night After Party In Honor of Stephen Hill Source: 6 of 15 7. FrontRow By Shateria Moragne-el Fashion Show At CONAIR STYLE360 Source: 7 of 15 8. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios – November 6, 2014 Source: 8 of 15 9. 2015 BET Awards – Radio Broadcast Center – Day 2 Source: 9 of 15 10. WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of ‘Kendra On Top’ And ‘Driven To Love’ – Arrivals Source: 10 of 15 11. Birthday Bash ATL Classic Hip Hop Concert Source: 11 of 15 12. K. Michelle Birthday Celebration Hosted by Trina Source: 12 of 15 13. 2017 Ludaday Weekend Celebrity Bowling Tournament Source: 13 of 15 14. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – September 12, 2017 Source: 14 of 15 15. Bowl With A Baller Source: 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Star Transformation: Trina Star Transformation: Trina

Trina Says Customer Called Her Racial Slur In Wal-Mart [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com