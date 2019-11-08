Hosts Of ‘The View’ Band Together To Drag Snowflake Scion Donald Trump Jr.

The hosts of daytime talk show The View are known to go head to head with each other, but when it came time to interview Donald Trump Jr., the ladies put aside their differences for the common good.

On Thursday (Nov. 7) the panel got a visit from Donald Trump Jr. to discuss his latest book when the conversation was shifted to his despicable act of releasing the name of the whistle blower. During the interview, Abby Huntsman began to grill Trump Jr. on releasing the whistleblower’s name who exposed 45’s now infamous Ukraine conversation.

“The whole point of releasing a name is to intimidate someone, to threaten someone, and to scare other people from coming out,” Huntsman said. “That’s something that dictators do, that’s not what America does. That’s not what we do.”

Donald Trump Jr. tried to defend himself by trying to invoke his first amendment right for dropping the whistleblower’s name was already out there. Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, took the opportunity to ask Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, political analyst and attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle, if she advised him that outing a whistleblower was a federal crime.

“Kimberly, you’re a lawyer,” Sunny Hostin said. “We have known each other, you’re a former prosecutor. Did you advise your boyfriend that it is a federal crime to out a whistleblower?”

Trump Jr. attempted to interject to say it wasn’t accurate before being shut down by Hostin who clapped back with, “My law degree says it is.”

Despite the incessant whining about how hard it is to be a millionaire’s son, the cast wasn’t having it-even Meghan McCain participated with a few eye rolls and jabs calling out the Trumps for their public agenda saying, “You and your family have hurt a lot of people.”

The dragging was so air tight with receipts that Trump Jr decided to make it racial before accusing The View host Joy Behar of wearing blackface. The bold move backfired when Whoopi Goldberg not only debunked the lie but advised Trump Jr that her expertise as a Black woman gives her the ability to spot out blackface.

“Being black, I recognize blackface. This I can say. I know it when I see it,” Goldberg said. “Now that you’ve broken this piece of ice, because I guess this is the fight you wanted, are you questioning my character? I didn’t question anybody, I simply said that when you’re talking about your father taking more heat than anyone else [as president], that is not so.”

After being shut down on live TV, Junior decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and take his tantrum to Twitter calling out The View for “pushing the liberal agenda.”

Let’s stop pretending that this whole charade is anything but a coup part 2.

The “whistleblower’s” links to the deep state scum like Brennan, who literally got away with lying to Congress, Biden etc shows this is the Partisan hit job that started the second @realDonaldTrump won! https://t.co/tZgksyApi9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 8, 2019

Check out the heated exchange below.

Hosts Of ‘The View’ Band Together To Drag Snowflake Scion Donald Trump Jr. was originally published on hiphopwired.com

