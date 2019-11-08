Cris Carter’s suspension from Fox Sports could turn out to be permanent.

Sports Business Journal reports that FOX has announced its decision to sever ties with the Hall of Fame wide receiver following a matter that is considered to be very serious.

Fox Sports statement: "Cris Carter is no longer with Fox Sports. There is no further comment at this time.” — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) November 7, 2019

Carter has been a panelist on the First Things First show alongside Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe since it’s inception in 2017.

There have been reports that Carter was upset about not being included in the “Thursday Night Football” show, but ultimately, that is not the reason he was let go.

Reports say the matter at hand is far more serious than the role on TNF, but the exact nature of the disagreement is unknown at the time. New York Post reports Carter was not available for comment at the time.

The former Minnesota Viking wide receiver was known for his wild takes–both at ESPN and FS1. Most recently in April after the New York Giants had selected Daniel Jones he was adamant that the NFL was racist.

“I just can’t go on without saying this: If Dwayne Haskins, as an African-American, goes to Duke and puts up those mediocre stats – seventh in the conference. He’s not drafted Day 1 or damn Day 2,” Carter said on “First Things First.” “So when you start talking about ‘a guy can’t comprehend’ – that stuff is racial.”

But most infamously was when he was trying to put NFL rookies on game and said they need a “fall guy,” in their crew to take the blame just in case things go awry. Was it right? Definitely. Is it something he should have brought up on TV? Probably not.

More information regarding Carter’s departure has to be made public.

NFL Hall Of Famer Cris Carter Mysteriously Disappears From FOX Sports Show was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: