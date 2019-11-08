CLOSE
Chef Danie Reveals What Pharrell Requests When She Cooks For Him

Miami-based “Culinary Architect” Chef Danie has prepared dishes for a who’s who of appetites such as Drake, Kylie Jenner, Oprah, Antonio Banderas, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Pharell Williams, who was her very first client. Chef Danie tells the story of having less than $1 in her bank account when she set up a meeting with some folks to talk about her cooking. That meeting lead to cooking for Pharell Williams.

 

The celebrity chef tells us how she got on and what Pharrell prefers on his plate.

Chef Danie Reveals What Pharrell Requests When She Cooks For Him  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

