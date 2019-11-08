CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Best Baby Must Haves Of 2019

Sonogram

Source: iStockPhoto / iStockPhoto

After the Baby Shower, people end up with a bunch of stuff they have to giveaway with the tags still attached. So really these must-haves aren’t the best of 2019 but more like the best of all time!

Diapers: Every parent has a preferred brand, but you can’t go wrong with just searching for diapers. No one will be mad about these and don’t get newborn unless that beautiful child is born prematurely. Even then, the child will grow so fast, the newborn size will fit the child like a thong.

Onesies: Shortsleeve or long sleeve, it doesn’t matter. Onesies are gold to new parents.

Blanket: Not every parent knows how to properly swaddle their child, but now they have blankets that make that so much easier.

Laundry Detergent: Babies have sensitive skin and they can’t take what we use. Sometimes parents are better off washing their clothes with the same detergent.

Cloth Diapers/Burp Cloths:  Call them what you will, they will always come in handy.

Best Baby Must Haves Of 2019  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West Hints At 2024…
 20 hours ago
11.09.19
Is Deelishis Dating This Member Of The Exonerated…
 21 hours ago
11.09.19
Soledad O’Brien’s ‘Hungry To Learn’ Shows What It’s…
 22 hours ago
11.09.19
Inside Her Story: What Is Exactly Is Virginity?
 23 hours ago
11.09.19
Forest Whitaker Reveals He’s A Fan Of Migos’…
 23 hours ago
11.09.19
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3…
 2 days ago
11.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close