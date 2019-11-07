CLOSE
Faith Evans Opens Up About Biggie In ‘Uncensored’

Faith Evans has had a phenomenal career. She’s opening up about her career and personal life in her episode of ‘Uncensored,’ airing this Sunday on TV One.

Evans feels like she’s always been pretty open with her fans, but says there are a few things that she shared that people didn’t know about. Overall she says its’ a “very classy production.” She was able to tell her story without it becoming messy and without drama. At one point she became overwhelmed with emotion and cried while filming.

Of course she spoke about her relationship with Biggie, because she says, “Big is always going to be a big deal so, can’t get away from that.” But she doesn’t dislike talking about him, she’s “proud to have been a part of his life.”

Her episode airs this Sunday on TV One.

 

Faith Evans Opens Up About Biggie In ‘Uncensored’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

