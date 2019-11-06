CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Pregnancy Pause: The Most Surprising Pregnancies Of 2019…So Far

baby

Source: Getty Images News / Getty

Apparently, albums aren’t the only things being sprung on us by surprise these days. Celebs can be flexing on IG one day, then have a whole baby bump the next. Remember how folks speculated throughout the whole 2017 whether or not Kylie Jenner was pregnant — and here we are today, loving pics of Stormi.

 

It’s not only celebs popping up with-child these days. Two Italian nuns, who took a vow of chastity, have gone viral after returning to Italy pregnant after a missionary trip. They both breached strict rules of chastity and an investigation has been launched.

Kudos to folks for protecting their privacy as long as they could and then dropping it on the world the most fire mixtape of all time! Whether it was telling us via social media, or getting exposed in a rap beef *cough, cough*, check out our list of stars’ whose pregnancies and (new born babies) we didn’t see coming!

Pregnancy Pause: The Most Surprising Pregnancies Of 2019…So Far  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
T.I.’s History Of B.S. Comments Proves His ‘Wokeness’…
 13 hours ago
11.07.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…
 14 hours ago
11.07.19
Pregnancy Pause: The Most Surprising Pregnancies Of 2019…So…
 15 hours ago
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…
 16 hours ago
11.07.19
Rest Easy, Pops: John Witherspoon’s Memorial Service Was…
 16 hours ago
11.07.19
Whitney Houston’s Best Friend Confirms Their Physical Relationship
 17 hours ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close